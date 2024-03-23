NationalPolitics

Congress Releases 4th List Of 46 Candidates, Digvijaya Singh To Contest From Rajgarh

Congress announced the fourth list of 46 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. As per the list Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency.

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday released the fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has selected a total of 46 candidates in the list to contest in the general elections. As per the list, Congress leader Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha. According to the list, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai will lock horns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again in Varanasi (Banaras). Notably, it is the third general election that Rai is contesting against the saffron party’s stalwart. In 2019, PM Modi won the seat by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav with a margin of 4.80 lakh votes. The Congress UP chief managed to bagged 1,52,548 votes and secured the third spot.






