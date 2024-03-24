NationalPolitics

Congress Releases 1st List Of 18 Candidates; Check Names Here

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Sikkim Assembly Polls: Congress has released 1st list of 18 candidates for the Assembly polls in Sikkim. Check Names Here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
rahul gandhi allikarjun kharge
Sikkim Assembly Polls: Congress Releases 1st List Of 18 Candidates; Check Names Here

Gangtok: Just after releasing the fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party on Saturday announced its first list of 18 candidates for the Sikkim Assembly polls. As pr the list, Kamal Lepcha is going to contest from Yoksam-Tashiding assembly constituency, Mangal Subba from Yangthang Assembly seat, NB Gurung from Maneybung constituency. Check names of other Congress candidates in the blow list.

Earlier in the day, the grand old party on released the fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has selected a total of 46 candidates in the list to contest in the general elections. As per the list, Congress leader Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha.

According to the list, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai will lock horns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again in Varanasi (Banaras). Notably, it is the third general election that Rai is contesting against the saffron party’s stalwart. In 2019, PM Modi won the seat by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav with a margin of 4.80 lakh votes. The Congress UP chief managed to bagged 1,52,548 votes and secured the third spot.

The BJP concluded to cut ties with the reigning Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and plans to independently compete in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Sikkim. This announcement came hot on the heels of a related BJP proclamation.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

12 hours ago

Indian Council of Arbitration Paves Way for Enhanced Commercial Dispute Resolution

12 hours ago

Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt Opts Out Of 2024 Lok Sabha Race

14 hours ago

Trailer Launch of India’s First AI-Based Film ‘IRAH’, Starring Rohit Bose Roy and Karishma Kotak

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow