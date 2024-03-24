Congress Releases 1st List Of 18 Candidates; Check Names Here

Sikkim Assembly Polls: Congress has released 1st list of 18 candidates for the Assembly polls in Sikkim. Check Names Here.

Gangtok: Just after releasing the fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party on Saturday announced its first list of 18 candidates for the Sikkim Assembly polls. As pr the list, Kamal Lepcha is going to contest from Yoksam-Tashiding assembly constituency, Mangal Subba from Yangthang Assembly seat, NB Gurung from Maneybung constituency. Check names of other Congress candidates in the blow list.

Congress releases the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/EfpaV3Sc10 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Earlier in the day, the grand old party on released the fourth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has selected a total of 46 candidates in the list to contest in the general elections. As per the list, Congress leader Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and Danish Ali from Amroha.

According to the list, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai will lock horns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again in Varanasi (Banaras). Notably, it is the third general election that Rai is contesting against the saffron party’s stalwart. In 2019, PM Modi won the seat by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Shalini Yadav with a margin of 4.80 lakh votes. The Congress UP chief managed to bagged 1,52,548 votes and secured the third spot.

The BJP concluded to cut ties with the reigning Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and plans to independently compete in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Sikkim. This announcement came hot on the heels of a related BJP proclamation.







