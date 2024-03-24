US Strongly Condemns Moscow Terror Attack, Says ISIS Needs to be Defeated

live

Breaking News LIVE, March 24, 2024: An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in early hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Breaking Live: Antony Blinken Talks To Kenyan President Over Haiti Crisis

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km and the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti. Now speaking of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Saturday to decide the names of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list, which is expected to be announced on Sunday, will include candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The decision was made during a three-hour Central Election Committee meeting attended by key BJP leaders on Saturday.

United States has strongly condemned the “heinous” terrorist attack carried out by the ISIS at Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. White House Press Secretary, Karine Jeane-Pierre, in a statement, termed ISIS as a “common terrorist enemy” and said that it needs to be defeated everywhere. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on international, national and other news.

