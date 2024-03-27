NationalPolitics

Delhi HC To Pass Order On CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has warned of severe action if any protest is held in any courts of the national capital, ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legal cell’s call for protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora questioned how protests can be held in court premises. “Consequences are very severe for organising a protest in court,” Justice Manmohan said after a lawyer made a mention about his complaint against the call given by AAP legal cell.

Kejriwal’s health has deteriorated in ED custody

The blood sugar level of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is fluctuating and his health has deteriorated in Enforcement Directorate custody, AAP sources claimed on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar level dropped to 46 Mg at one point of time and according to doctors, such a drop is “very dangerous”, they claimed.

