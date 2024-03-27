‘Delhi Govt Will Not Be Run From Jail…’: Says LG Saxena Amid Row Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has said that the Delhi government will not run from jail. For the uninformed, the Delhi CM was arrested by ED on March 21 in the liquor scam case and later, the AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, informed the media that the Delhi government would run from jail and CM Arvind Kejriwal would not resign.

Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody till March 28 by a court here.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, “I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.”

BJP Takes Out Protest March Demanding Kejriwal’s Resignation

Earlier today, top Delhi BJP leaders and workers braved water cannons, and several of them were detained by police as they tried to march towards the secretariat building near the ITO. They were seen protesting with the demand to have Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal step down from his CM post.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In another part of the city, police detained several AAP leaders and workers near Patel Chowk Metro station when they were trying to take out a protest march to Gherao, the prime minister’s residence, against the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded in ED custody until March 28.

At least 57 BJP members, including the party’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, were detained as they pressed ahead to reach the Delhi Secretariat building from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, where they had gathered in large numbers, police said.

Leading the protesters, Sachdeva charged that the AAP government in Delhi was running “illegally,” saying Kejriwal should resign from the post of chief minister if he has any morality.

“Even his former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain may be pondering whether Kejriwal can run the government from jail and why he took their resignations after arrest,” he said, taking a dig at the Delhi chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)