BJD Announces Candidates List, Fields Pranab Das Against Dharmendra Pradhan From Sambalpur

The Odisha Chief Minister released the candidates list for assembly elections and said he himself will contest from the Hinjili assembly constituency.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has fielded Pranab Prakash Das—general secretary (Organisation)— from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Dharmendra Pradhan of the BJP.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: As only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha Elections to begin, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released the names of 9 candidates out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the names of 54 candidates for the upcoming state Assembly election.

As per the list, Sudam Marndi will contest from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and former Indian Hockey skipper Dilip Tirky will fight against former Union Minister and sitting MP Jual Oram in the Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check List of Candidates

Pranab Prakash Das: Sambalpur Lambodhar Nial: Kalahandi Manmath Routray: Bhubaneswar Anshuman Mohanty: Kendrapara Paradip Majhi : Nabarangpur: Dilip Tirkey : Sundargarh Sudam Marandi : Mayurbhanj: Ranjita Sahu: Aska Kaushalya Hikaka: Koraput

As per the list, Bishnubrata Routray will fight from Basudevpur Assembly seat, Byomokesh Ray from Chandbali, Sujata Sahoo from Jajpur, Jagannath Saraka from Bissamkatak, Ranendra Pratap Swain from Athgarh, Arjun Mohapatra from Patkura, Chandra Sarati Behera from Cuttack Sadar, Debi Ranjan Tripathy from Banki, Nrusingha Sahoo from Parjang, Raghunath Gamang from Gunpur, Rita Sahu from Bijepur and Subashini Jena from the Basta Assembly constituency seat.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: 72 BJD Candidates List

Visham Cuttack- Jagannath Saraka Gunupur- Raghunath Gamang Rayagada- Anusaya Majhi Bargarh- Debash Acharya Bijepur- Rita Sahu Attabira – Snehangini Chhuria Bhatli- Sushant Singh Jaleswar- Ashwini Kumar Patra Basta- Subasini Jena Bhandaripokhari – Sanjeev Kumar Mallik Bhadrak- Proful Samal Basudebpur- Bishnupada Rautharai Dhamanagar – Dr. Sanjay Kumar Das Chandbali- Byomakesh Ray Binjharpur- Pramila Mallik Dharmasala – Pranab Kumar Balabantaray Jajpur- Sujata Sahu Sukinda- Pritiranjan Gharai Dhenkanal – Sudhir Kumar Samal Kamakhyanagar – Praful Kumar Mallik Parjang- Narsingh Sahu Pallahada – Mukesh Kumar Pal Chendipada- Sushant Kumar Behera Sonpur- Niranjan Pujari Loisingha – Nihar Ranjan Behera Patnagarh- Sarojkumar Meher Balangir – Kiikesh Narayan Singhdeo Titilagarh – Tukuni Sahu Nuapada – Rajendra Dholakia Umerkot- Raveena Nayak Jharigaon – Ramesh Chandra Majhi Nabarangpur- Kaushalya Dabugam – Manohar Randhari Lanjigarh – Pradeep Kumar Dishari Junagarh – Divyashankar Mishra Dharmagarh- Pushpendra Singhdeo Bhavani Patna- Latika Nayak Udayagiri- Saluga Pradhan Kandhamal- Mahidhar Rana Boudh- Pradeep Kumar Amat Badamba – Devi Prasad Mishra Banki- Deeranjan Tripathi Athagarh – Ranendra Pratap Swayam Choudwar Cuttack: Souvic Biswal Niali- Pramod Kumar Mallik Cuttack Sadar – Chandrasarathi Behera Patkura- Arvind Mahapatra Aul – Pratap Keshari Dev Rajnagar- Dhrubacharana Sahu Mahakalapada- Atnu Sabyasachi Nayak Puri- Sunil Mohanty Brahmagiri- Umakanta Samantharaya Satyabadi – Sanjay Dasbarma Pipili- Rudra Pratap Maharathi Jatni- Vibhuvi Balabantarai Ranpur- Satya Narayan Pradhan Daspalla- Ramesh Chandra Behera Niagara- Arun Kumar Sahu Bhanjanagar – Bikram Keshari Arukha Polasara – Srikant Sahu Kabisuryanagar – Latika Pradhan Chhatrapur – Subhash Chandra Behera Surada – Sangamitra Swain Hinjili – Naveen Patnaik Gopalpur – Vikram Kumar Panda Digapahandi – Vikram Patra Chikiti – Chinmayananda Srirup Deb Kotpad – Chandrasekhar Majhi Koraput- Raghuram Padal Koraput – Raghuram Padal Ghasipura – Badri Narayan Patra Patna – Jagannath Nayak