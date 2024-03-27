Filing Of Nominations For Second Phase To Begin Tomorrow

The last date of nominations in Phase 2 for all 12 States and UTs is April 4, 2024.

Nomination For Second Phase: Nominations for the second phase of General Elections 2024 will begin tomorrow, March 28. The Gazette notification for 88 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) across 12 States and Union Territories going for polls in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be issued on March 28.

The polling in these 88 Parliamentary Constituencies along with one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur) in Phase 2 will take place on April 26. The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for Phase 1. 15 ACs in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on April 19 (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on April 26 (Phase 2).

The States and Union Territories included in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, apart from one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur).

88 Parliamentary Constituencies in 12 States/UTs along with one part PC (Outer Manipur) will go to polls in this phase, on April 26, 2024.

The date for Scrutiny of nominations for all 11 States/UTs other than J&K is April 5, 2024. For J&K it is April 6, 2024.







