Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Gets Discharged From Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals After Brain Surgery | Watch

New Delhi: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday got discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after successful brain surgery. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Isha Foundation head can be seen leaving the hospital. Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery on March 17 in New Delhi. He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery.

#WATCH | Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev leaves from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after getting discharged. He underwent emergency brain surgery on March 17 here. He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing the surgery. pic.twitter.com/Fk1JHNBbow — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

According to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull. Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him. Vinit Suri, the hospital’s senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a “life-threatening situation”.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like ‘Save Soil’ and ‘Rally for Rivers’ for environment conservation.







