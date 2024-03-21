NationalPolitics

Delhi High Court Refuses protection From Arrest to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass any orders for no coercive action by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to pass any orders for no coercive action by Enformcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “At this stage we are not inclined to pass such an order,” the Bench said. However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024.

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain listed the AAP leader’s application seeking protection for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing.

“We have heard both sides and we are not inclined at this stage (to grant protection). The respondent is at liberty to file reply,” the bench said. The application for interim relief forms part of Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s summonses issued to him for questioning.

Kejriwal has moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED, asking him to appear before it on Thursday. During the hearing, the senior counsel for the AAP chief also sought deferment of the summons issued for today.

“It is already over. Time is over. He is not attending,” Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said. Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency, calling the summonses illegal.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering while formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the other accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.




