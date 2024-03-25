NationalPolitics

Dharmendra Pradhan to Contest From Odisha

Breaking News LIVE, March 25, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, announced Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the candidate from the Sambalpur constituency in Odisha.

Breaking LIVE: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 21 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 2 Boats

Breaking News LIVE, March 25, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, announced Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the candidate from the Sambalpur constituency in Odisha. This announcement was part of the party’s fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti tweets, “Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts – a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of US-India Dosti! I’ve had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colours.”

