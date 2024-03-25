Holi 2024: From Noida, Lucknow and Prayagraj to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, check city-wise list of restrictions for Holi 2024.

Section 144 in Noida:

To bring the law-and-order situation under control during Holi 2024 celebrations, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed section 144 and banned religious prayers, processions, and the consumption of liquor in public places across Noida and Greater Noida.

As part of the restrictions, no religious prayers or processions will be allowed at public places or disputed sites on Holi. Moreover, the consumption of liquor or intoxicating substances in public places is strictly prohibited.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte.

Namaz, Pooja, or any religious processions are completely barred.

insulting religious scriptures, displaying religious flags, banners, or posters on religious sites banned

No person will neither try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz at disputed sites.

consumption of liquor or intoxicating substances in public places is strictly prohibited.

Restrictions Imposed in Lucknow:

To make sure peace and stability during the festival of Holi, the Lucknow District Magistrate has imposed a ban on the sale of alcohol, toddy, cannabis (Bhang), or any other type of intoxicating substance in the district on March 25, 2024.

The administration said it will regulate the consumption of alcohol, beer, toddy, and cannabis, which are often consumed by many people during the festival.

On the occasion of Holi, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, said under Section 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, all liquor permissions, including country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, model shop, bhang, toddy, bar permissions, band shops, other related permissions, will remain completely closed.

Liquor Ban In Hyderabad:

Restrictions have been imposed in Hyderabad on liquor, toddy shops and bars from 6 AM on Monday till 6 AM on Tuesday in view of Holi. However, these restrictions will not apply to the bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

The Hyderabad commissioner of police urged citizens not to throw colours on passersby and those not interested in playing Holi. The police said there will also be prohibition of movement of two wheelers or any other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order.

Holi Restrictions Imposed In Prayagraj

The Prayagraj administration imposed restrictions on liquor consumption and said all liquor shops will remain closed until 5 PM on Monday after which they may operate until 10 PM. These establishments will on Tuesday resume sales at 2 PM in urban areas, according to the order released by authorities.

Police said additional security measures have been imposed that include heightened security checks at busy transit hubs, vigilance against rumours and a ban on firearms in processions.

No Pool party in Bengaluru on Holi

Amid Bengaluru water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has now imposed some rules for the Holi celebrations in the city on 25 March. In the latest order, the board has urged commercial and recreational centres to not use Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances to celebrate the festival of colour.

“Organising entertainment like rain dances and pool parties for commercial purposes is not advisable at this time. Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited in the public interest,” the board said in the order.







