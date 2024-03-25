Famous Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Impressive Sculpture. See Post Here

Happy Holi 2024. On Holi 2024, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art on Puri Beach, Odisha. See Photos here.

Happy Holi 2024: The Holi festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyous celebrations in India and among Hindu communities around the world. The festival is wholeheartedly celebrated, with individuals uniting to revel in colours, sway to traditional tunes, and treat their taste buds to festive dishes. On Holi 2024, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art on Puri Beach, Odisha. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pattnaik shared a picture of his colourful sand art and wrote,”#HappyHoli May blessings of Lord Radha Krishna be showered on you. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #ColourfulFestival . #Holi2024.”

To celebrate the joyous occasion of the Holi festival, Patnaik conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all by crafting a stunning sand artwork at Odisha’s Puri Beach. In this masterpiece, Patnaik skillfully depicted the divine figures of Radha and Krishna, radiating with love and devotion, accompanied by a warm message inscribed below: “Happy Holi”. Take a look at the beautiful sand art below.

Happy Holi 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Impressive Sand Art

#HappyHoli

May blessings of Lord Radha Krishna be showered on you. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #ColourfulFestival . #Holi2024 pic.twitter.com/0emC1VrHxS — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 25, 2024

The post was uploaded on Monday, March 25, 2024. The sand art, posted just a few hours ago, has quickly captivated countless users on social media. The comment section is flooded with reactions and admiration.”Prayers to Shree Krishna to fill your life with divine colors and bliss,” wrote a user. “Happy holi to you and to your family,” wrote another user. As of now, the post has received more than 300 likes.

Pattnaik has gained widespread recognition for his captivating artwork that mirrors current global trends. Whether it’s expressing condemnation for the appalling terrorist Moscow Attack through his detailed sand art or crafting a heartfelt ‘Get Well Soon’ message for Sourav Ganguly during his angioplasty in January 2021, Pattnaik’s creations consistently captivate attention and evoke admiration.

India.com wishes you a vibrant, safe, and joyous Holi filled with colours of happiness, love, and prosperity! May this festival bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with endless moments of laughter and celebration. Happy Holi!







