Who Is Pallavi Dempo, Goa’s First Woman Candidate To Contest Lok Sabha Polls On BJP Ticket

A Goan entrepreneur and educationist, Pallavi Dempo has a graduate degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune.

Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: The BJP in its latest candidate list for the Lok Sabha Elections has fielded Pallavi Dempo from Goa. Interestingly, the executive director of Dempo Industries, Pallavi Dempo, is the first woman candidate in the BJP’s Goa poll history. The BJP has declared Dempo’s candidature from South Goa in its latest list of 111 candidates for the uupcoming general elections.

Who Is Pallavi Dempo?

A Goan entrepreneur and educationist, Pallavi Dempo has a graduate degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business management (MBA) from MIT, Pune.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur oversees the media and real estate arm of Dempo Industries as its executive director.

The South Goa seat is currently represented by Congress leader Francisco Sardinha and the BJP has won this constituency only twice since 1962.

Dempo’s husband Shrinivas Dempo is a noted industrialist who heads the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI).

The Dempo family has adopted government high schools under the Rural School Adoption Programme to provide vocational training to girls.

Pallavi Dempo is the president of the Indo-German Educational and Cultural Society which contributes to the cultural enrichment between Germany and Goa.

She is the trustee of Moda Goa Foundation, a fashion and textile museum started by Wendell Rodricks and has served as a member of the academic council affiliated with Goa University from 2012 to 2016.

All About South Goa Constituency

The South Goa constituency, spread across 20 assembly segments, changed hands among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP won this seat in 1999 and 2014 but couldn’t retain it.

Besides being a member of various other organisations, Pallavi Dempo is also part of the managing committee of the Goa Cancer Society and serves on the core committee of All India Management Association’s Women’s Council – AIMA Aspire.

(With inputs from PTI)






