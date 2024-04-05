DMDK Candidate B Parthasarathy Holds Roadshow In Arumbakkam

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Congress is set to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Congress General Secretary said that after vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto.

“After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ,” Venugopal posted on X.

