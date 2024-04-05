NCP, Congress, BJP-backed NCP Lock Horns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election 2024: On April 19, there will be a single phase of voting in the Scheduled Tribes’ constituency of Lakshadweep. There will be 55 voting places in the seat of Lakshadweep for the Lok Sabha election.

Representative Image

Kavaratti: Amid continuous political escalations foreseeing the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), the Congress, and the BJP-backed Ajit Pawar-led NCP will fight in a triangular fashion in the Lok Sabha election in the union territory of Lakshadweep. Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress and Yusuf TP of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) will face off against the current Lok Sabha member, Mohammed Faizal Padippura of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The political landscape of Lakshadweep, known for its tranquil beauty, is now charged with electoral fever as the NCP, led by Sharadchandra Pawar, braces itself to defend its parliamentary seat. Mohammed Faizal Padippura, the current Lok Sabha member representing the NCP, faces a formidable challenge from two fronts.

Who Will Fight The Triangular Contest?

Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed, an experienced politician with a track record of grassroots contacts and administrative prowess, has been nominated by the Congress to run in the election. Sayeed promises to implement a transformative administration.

Unexpectedly, Yusuf TP has been put forth as the candidate by the Ajit Pawar-led wing of the NCP, which enjoys the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This action gives the electoral dynamics an interesting new dimension as power struggles test long-standing political alliances and build new ones.

Mohammed Faizal Padippura of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) who is the current representative from the UT has been nominated again by the political party’s authority.

The three candidates are expected to fight fiercely for the support of the voters because of their divergent philosophies and outlooks for Lakshadweep’s future. As candidates compete for voters’ attention, topics ranging from sustainable development to cultural preservation are anticipated to dominate the conversation.

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

Notification Date: March 20, 2024

Last Date for filing nomination: March 27, 2024

Scrutiny of nomination: March 28, 2024

Last Date for withdrawal of nomination: March 30, 2024

Date of poll: April 19, 2024

Date of counting of votes/Result: June 4, 204

No. of constituencies: 1

The first phase of the seven-phase general elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is set for April 19. June 4 has been set aside for the vote count. Across the nation, about 97 crore voters are qualified to have their fingers inked.

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mohammed Faizal Padippura became victorious with 22851 votes, while Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress garnered 22028 votes. However, Muhammad Hamdulla Sayeed emerged victorious for the Congress in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

