Congress to Release Lok Sabha Election Manifesto Today: Focus Likely on Youth, Women, Farmers

New Delhi: The Congress party is set to release its manifesto on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The manifesto will be released at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi b party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi. A day after the launch of the manifesto, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad where they will also highlight the key elements of the manifesto.

Congress Manifesto: Paanch Nyay

It is expected that the grand old party’s manifesto is likely to focus on ‘Paanch Nyays’ which also includes ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’. Notably, these Nyays were announced by Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra..

Congress has already announced ‘Kisan Nyay’, focusing on the legal guarantee for MSP and ‘Nari Nyay’ for women and ‘Shramik Nyay’ for workers.

Congress Manifesto: ‘Scrap PMLA, repeal CAA’

In its manifesto, the Congress party is expected to promise the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the manifesto. Interestingly, the ambit of PMLA was widened under the then UPA government. And later the BJP government strengthen it further through amendments.

The party is also expected to promise reservation benefits for OBCs in educational institutions.

The expected manifesto promises include revocations of various legislations. Included in this list are the 2023 Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and trio laws replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act.

Congress Manifesto: No OPS

The grand old party is likely to not to include the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its manifesto. It also demanded the complete counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) which can also be reflect in its manifesto.

The party is, however, expected to promise the youths the ‘right to employment’ as part of its poll manifesto and a proposal for stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks in examinations. Some women oriented schemes could also be included in the party’s manifesto.