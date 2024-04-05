Two Indians Who Went Missing After Strong Tremors Are Safe Now, Says MEA

MEA’s statement comes after an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Taiwan on Wednesday. The death toll in the earthquake has risen to 10, with 38 others still unaccounted for, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Taiwan Earthquake

New Delhi/Taiwan: Two Indians who went missing after a strong earthquake in Taiwan are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs said. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said as per the available information, India is able to contact two Indian nationals in Taiwan after earthquake and they are safe.

“Two persons, we were not able to establish contact in the wake of the earthquake there. But now, we have established contact and they are safe,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly briefing.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake, which was the strongest one in 25 years, struck the island’s mountainous Hualien County during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

In the incident, over 10 people died while a hundred others were injured and the search operation is on for over a dozen missing people.

Rescuers recovered the man’s body on Thursday and they continue to search for 38 others. The 65-year-old man was killed by falling rocks while hiking on the Xiaozhuilu Trail in Hualien County, Central News Agency (CNA) reported citing Central Emergency Operation Center.

As of 4:25 pm (local time) on Thursday, 10 people have died and 1067 have been injured in the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in nearly 25 years. Furthermore, 660 people have been stranded due to road damage.

The nine other deaths included a technician hit by falling rocks at a section of the Provincial Highway No.8, a driver hit by falling rocks at another section of the same highway and three hikers on the Dekalun Trail in Hualien County, according to Central News Agency report.

A quarry, the Daqingshui Recreation Area on Provincial Highway No 9, and another section on the same highway all reported one death each. Furthermore, a woman died after reentering a partially collapsed building to rescue her pet cat in Hualien City.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Taiwan and offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished for speedy recovery to the injured.

He said that India stands in solidarity with the people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from it.”

In response to PM Modi’s post on X, Outgoing Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-Te thanked him for his support as the island was hit by a massive earthquake.







