Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Completes Glorious 20 Years of Service

Mumbai-based Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital (Multi-Specialty Hospital) recently celebrated its completion of 20 years with a gala evening full of Entertainment and Awards/Felicitations programs. The event was attended by over 1200 medical and non-medical staff of the hospital and their families. Many enthusiasts among the staff took part in enthralling song and dance performances. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani – Founder and MD of Hiranandani Group and Mr Surendra Hiranandani – Director of Hiranandani Group graced the occasion as Chief Guests of the event by taking an active part in the celebration and motivated the staff to excel in their service to the patients. On this occasion the Hospital also aimed to be the ‘Preferred Choice for Healing and Good Health‘.

Dignitaries Unveiled 20th Issue of Healthy Milestone Magazine on Hospitals 20th Anniversary

While speaking about the journey of the hospital Dr. Sujit Chatterjee – CEO of the Hospital and the one who steered the growth of the hospital right from its inception said, “20 years ago when the hospital started it was mere brick and mortar edifice. We commissioned on 22nd February 2004. The hospital got the ISO Certification in 2005 and is the first to get the NABH accreditation in Mumbai and the Western Region of India in 2007. Soon the hospital was honored with the ‘Ramkrishna National Quality Award in years 2009 and again in 2016. From being a community hospital in the Powai locality, we enhanced our footprint across Mumbai, Maharashtra and India. Today we rank amongst the best hospitals in the country in a short span of 20 years. It is largely because there was a dedicated team in place who toiled ceaselessly to raise the hospital in the healthcare space of this country. We were a pillar of strength during the black swan period of covid and we treated around 10,500 cases in 18 months. This was no mean feat as resources limited us but the staff, never gave up and fought to win our city back from the virus“.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani while addressing the huge gathering advised, “No doubt, today in healthcare the technology and human expertise are playing a vital role in the treatment of many complex cases however your empathy towards the patients can add value that has no comparison hence you all must make the care and empathy towards patients a part of your patient treatment regime”.

Dr. Sujit Chatterjee further added, “The legacy will go on as newer generation take responsible roles and will raise the professional bar. Today we have established 3 ‘Centers of Excellence‘ within our hospital in Orthopedics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Interventional Cardiology. The future will see us drive on the road to perfection and be the preferred choice for healing and good health“.

About Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital

Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, founded in honor of the living legend, Padma Bhushan Dr. L. H. Hiranandani came into existence in February 2004. In 2007 we became the first hospital in Western India to receive the prestigious NABH Accreditation for hospitals and healthcare providers- an honor accorded to only eight hospitals in the country at the time. The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award trophy, for excellence in healthcare, followed in 2008. In 2009, we were the proud recipients of the coveted International Asia Pacific Quality Award (The Malcolm Baldridge Award as it is known outside the United States). Dr. L H Hospital blood bank received NABH accreditation in the year 2011. Today, Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital is home to some of the leading specialists in contemporary medicine, as well as a committed nurse workforce with an up-to-date knowledge base. All our medical equipment, pivotal in maintaining cutting-edge technological excellence, is sourced from the world’s very best vendors.

