Home

News

Dry Days Alert In This State: Liquor Banned For 3 Days As Wine Shops, Bars Remain Closed | Check Timing, Details Here

All liquor shops will be shut in Kerala state until the counting day in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Details Here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Dry Days Alert: Liquor Banned For 3 Days As Wine Shops, Bars Remain Closed | Check Timing, Details Here

Thiruvananthapuram: All liquor shops and bars will remain closed across Kerala from Wednesday evening until the counting day due to the Lok Sabha election 2024 in the state. The Election Commission has scheduled the polls for the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern state on Friday, April 26. In preparation for the polling in Kerala, all liquor establishments, including wine shops, beer parlours, and bars, will be closed. According to the orders, liquor shops will shut down from 6 pm on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday.

Why Liquor Shops Are Closed During Elections?

The closure of liquor shops during elections to maintain law and order and prevent potential disturbance during the polling process. It decision to close liquor shops also ensures a fair and peaceful electoral process as alcohol consumption is directly associated with public disorder, violence and voter safety.

By temporarily closing wine shops during the polling, the Election Commission makes sure the secure atmosphere is conducive to free and fair elections. Furthermore, restricting alcohol sales can also stop undue influence on voters, thereby promoting transparency in the electoral process.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024

Kerala is all geared up for the election fever with all its 26 constituencies having polls on April 26 and the result reveal planned on June 4. Recalling the last 2019 elections, it was a glorious victory for the Congress grabbing 19 seats out of 20, while CPI (M) managed one, leaving BJP empty-handed.







