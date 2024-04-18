EAM Jaishankar On Safe Return Of Indian On-Board Ship Seized By Iran

The MSC Aries, an Israel-linked cargo ship, was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy near the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, with 17 Indian nationals onboard.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar

New Delhi (India): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the Indian Embassy in Iran for their efforts in securing the safe return of Ann Tessa Joseph, one of the 17 Indian crew members aboard the Israel-linked cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ seized by Iran on April 13. Jaishankar emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee always delivers, both domestically and internationally.

Ann Tessa Joseph, hailing from Thrissur, Kerala, arrived safely at Cochin International Airport on Thursday afternoon, where she was received by the Regional Passport Officer. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that her return was made possible through the concerted efforts of the Indian Mission in Tehran and the Iranian government.

The Indian Mission in Tehran remains in contact with the remaining 16 Indian crew members, who are reported to be in good health and in touch with their families in India. The MEA assured that the mission is working with Iranian authorities to ensure the well-being of the remaining crew members.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, regarding the matter. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Ann Tessa Joseph’s return was facilitated by the Indian Embassy in Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities.

