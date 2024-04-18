Home

JP Nadda Plays Bihu Dhol Along With Assam BJP Leaders in Darrang | Watch

Nadda alleged that opposition parties are not bothered about people’s welfare and are out to save themselves from being indicted in multiple scams.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday attended a public meeting and played a Bihu Dhol along with the other party leaders in Assam’s Darrang. During his speech, Nadda accused the Congress of neglecting and isolating the North East and said the integration of the region with the rest of the country has taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing three back-to-back rallies for NDA candidates in Assam during the day, Nadda maintained that the “politics of appeasement by the Congress” has been replaced by “politics of performance and accountability by Modi.”

#WATCH | Darrang, Assam: BJP National President JP Nadda attends a public meeting and plays Bihu Dhol along with the other party leaders. pic.twitter.com/Br4JuBrraO — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

He claimed that the “character, definition and way of functioning of politics” has also changed in the country under Modi, who believes in pro-active and pro-responsive governance.

Addressing a rally in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Nadda said peace has returned to the area due to the peace accords signed by the NDA government.

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the BJP-led coalition in the state, has fielded Jayanta Basumatary from the seat, where elections are due on May 7.

The BJP chief said, “Congress’ policy was to keep North East in isolation and ignorance. It is the governments of Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma which worked to connect the region with the rest of the country.”

“Ten years back when you visited Delhi, people asked which country you are from. But now integration is complete,” Nadda said in the tribal-dominated region.







