Gujarat: The owners of an eatery shop in Vadodara were arrested after the police found them selling samosas containing cow-meat.

Beef Samosa: Eatery Owners Arrested For Selling Cow Meat-Mixed Snacks In Vadodara

Vadodara: A bizarre incident has emerged from Gujarat where the owners of an eatery shop were arrested in Vadodara on Monday for allegedly selling samosas containing beef. Police, after receiving a tip-off, conducted raids on Hussaini Samosa Centre, located in the city’s Panigate area, and seized 113 kg of meat. The police sent samples of the meat to a forensic lab for testing, which later confirmed that it was cow meat. With enough evidence against the owners, the police arrested Yusuf Sheikh and Naeem Sheikh along with their four workers.

During the questioning, both owners revealed that a man named Imran Qureshi used to supply beef, which led to the arrest of Qureshi. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vadodara Panna Momaya, police received an information that some people were selling samosa stuffed with cow meat.

“We got information that some people were selling samosas from a house using cow meat. We conducted raids and seized 61 kg of prepared samosas, 113 kg of beef, and 152 kg of samosa material. We sent the material to the forensic lab which confirmed it was cow meat,” he said.

Momaya further stated that the owners did not have any license from the municipal corporation or the food safety department. “They were selling these samosas across the city without mentioning to their customers,” he said.

In 2017, the government of Gujarat updated the Animal Preservation Act. The new addition to the law introduced harsh penalties, including a life sentence and a fine between Rs 1-5 lakh, to anyone found guilty of killing cows.

Further investigation is underway.








