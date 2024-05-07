Gender-forward Companies Take Center Stage at AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2024 Awards

JP Morgan, Genpact, HP, S&P Global, Synchrony walk the talk on gender diversity initiatives

2.8 lakh women employees from over 50,000 companies across 16 categoriesvote for the most inclusive companies based on gender diversity

AmbitionBox, Indias No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights has unveiled the list of India’s most gender-inclusive workplaces as part of the Top Rated Companies for Women to Work for 2024, rated by over 2.8 lakh women employees from over 50,000 companies across 16 categories. AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2024 (ABECA) awards put a special spotlight on companies leading the way in creating inclusive environments for women in the workforce.

AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2024

The importance of gender diversity in the workforce cannot be overstated. A recent OXFAM India Discrimination Report highlighted a staggering 22% gender pay gap for the same job roles, with men earning Rs. 19,779 on average while women earned Rs. 15,578.

However, positive change is underway. Data from EY reveals that womens representation on corporate boards has increased from 6% in 2013 to 18% in 2022, reflecting a growing commitment to fostering inclusivity at the highest levels of leadership.

Mayur Mundada, Founder and Business Head of AmbitionBox, said, “AmbitionBox aspires to become the preferred platform for the Indian workforce, providing them with the means to explore potential employers and access genuine company reviews from their employees, fostering transparency and informed decision-making. With ABECA, were proud to recognise organizations driving positive change for women in the workplace.”

He further added,“What makes ABECA unique is its transparency – all reviews are anonymous employee submissions, truly capturing the experiences of those working in these cultures.“

Key Gender Inclusion Efforts by Top Winners:

JP Morgan is fueling female ambition and financial equity through their Women On The Move initiative focused on recruiting, retaining, and promoting more women into senior leadership roles across the firm. The program also educates and empowers women clients and communities to take charge of their financial futures.

S&P Global sets an example with its holistic approach – from enhancing pay transparency and reducing gender gaps to investing in women leaders development. Their family-friendly policies like gender-neutral parental leave, menopause support, and expert-guided parental coaching are game-changers. The firm also provides gender affirmation surgery coverage, showcasing its commitment to inclusion.

Genpact has invested in focused talent programs like the Womens Leadership Program – a year-long course designed with Harvard Business Publishing. It offers mid-career women specialized learning opportunities to position themselves as future leaders.

HP leads the way with their Disha initiative. This impactful program empowers women through a six-month leadership development program. Disha graduates boast impressive results: nearly all (90%) remain with HP, transitioning vertically or laterally within the company. Notably, some have even pursued international opportunities with HP.

These statistics showcase the power of investing in your workforce. Initiatives like Disha foster loyalty, growth, and a competitive edge.

Synchrony sets a high bar for family-friendly benefits. They offer comprehensive year-round support, exceeding one-off initiatives. This includes fertility/infertility preservation coverage, surrogacy coverage, day care reimbursement for up to 5 children, mother care support as well as parental expense reimbursements. This commitment allows women to excel in their careers while having the financial security needed to manage their families.

Please refer to this link to access ABECA 2024 Top Rated Companies for Women.

About AmbitionBox