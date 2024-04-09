Nanakmatta Gurdwara’s ‘karseva’ chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.

Haridwar: The main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh’s murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday. The State’s top police officer confirmed that Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, a notorious shooter with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was gunned down while his accomplice managed to escape, as per Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar.

Following the encounter, the Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar Police have initiated a joint operation to apprehend the absconding culprit. Amarjeet Singh, the deceased, had a criminal record with over 16 cases registered against him.

Nanakmatta Gurdwara’s ‘karseva’ chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar. Days after Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, an FIR has been lodged in Nanakmatta Police Station against former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others, Pritam Singh and Baba Anoop Singh for the alleged murder. A sevadar of the Kar Seva, Jasbir Singh, alleged that Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others had conspired to kill the Kar Seva Pramukh. He also stated that, apart from these three, other people are also involved in the murder conspiracy.

Earlier on Sunday, the Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) increased the reward amount for both the absconding main accused (shooters), Amarjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, from Rs 50 thousand to one lakh each.

Three more accused were also arrested in the case. They were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said. DGP Kumar had said that Uttarakhand Police had taken Baba’s murder as a challenge and the STF and police were constantly looking for both the killers. The police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand, the DGP added.







