Richest Lok Sabha Contender From Delhi Is Manoj Tiwari From BJP, Know All About His Assets

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Richest Lok Sabha Contender From Delhi Is BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, Know All About His Assets

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and three out of the seven phases will be completed today. Amid the ongoing polls, meet the richest contender from Delhi – Manoj Tiwari. Know all about his assets and net worth…

Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway and out of seven phases, two have already been completed on April 19 and April 26, the third phase is being conducted today, on May 7, 2024 in 94 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and UTs. Amid the ongoing polls, as per the rules of the Election Commission of India (ECI), candidates are expected to disclose their assets and therefore, there is information about the Richest Lok Sabha Contender from Delhi, who is Manoj Tiwari from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Who are the richest Lok Sabha Contenders from Delhi according to the 2022-23 Income Tax Returns, take a look…

Manoj Tiwari, Richest Lok Sabha Contender From Delhi

As mentioned earlier, we are talking about the richest Lok Sabha contender from Delhi, as per the 2022-23 Income Tax Returns. Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari (53) is the richest among the prominent candidates from the BJP, AAP and the Congress in fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with total assets worth ₹ 28.05 crore. Mr Tiwari, who is contesting from the North East Delhi seat from the BJP third time in a row, declared his income to be ₹ 46.25 lakh in his Income Tax returns filed for 2022-23. He stated that his sources of income are singing and acting, and as an MP.

Manoj Tiwari Educational Qualifications, Net Worth

Speaking about Manoj Tiwari’s educational qualifications, he completed BA (Honours) from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from where he also did a masters in physical education in 1994. According to Manoj Tiwari’s affidavit, bank deposits, investments, jewellery and vehicles are worth Rs 10.53 crore and the spouse’s total is Rs 1.21 crore. The value of his immovable assets is Rs 17.52 crore.

Second in line is Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (71), the BJP’s candidate in South Delhi, with total assets of ₹ 21.08 crore. According to his 2022-23 Income Tax returns, Bidhuri had an income of ₹ 14.93 lakh. The third richest among poll contenders is Mahabal Mishra (69), the AAP’s candidate from West Delhi. He has declared ₹ 19.93 crore. Mishra’s highest qualification is pre-university certificate from LS College Muzaffarpur, Bihar obtained in 1971.

Oxford-returned lawyer Bansuri Swaraj (40), daughter of former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj, with total assets worth ₹ 19 crore, stands fourth in the row, followed by former AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand who jumped ships to the BSP and owns assets worth ₹ 17.87 crore. Ms Swaraj, who is the BJP’s debutant contender from the New Delhi seat, owns two vehicles, including the high-end Mercedes Benz purchased in 2023, according to her self-sworn affidavit. She possesses one-sixth of joint property in Palwal, Haryana valued at ₹ 99.34 lakh and three flats in Delhi’s posh areas — two at Jantar Mantar and one at Hailey Road. In her election affidavit, Ms Swaraj revealed her income at ₹ 68.28 lakh in her Income Tax return filed for the year 2022-23.

(Inputs from PTI)

