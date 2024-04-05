EC Issues Notice AAP

The BJP responded to the allegation as defamatory and have issued a defamatory notice to AAP leader.

EC Issue Notice To Atishi Over Poaching Claim on BJP

New Delhi: Days after Delhi minister Atishi said she was told she had been offered the chance to join the BJP or face arrest, the Election Commission of India served her a notice for an alleged violation of the poll code. Following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s detention last month, Atishi, one of the senior executives in charge of overseeing AAP affairs, has been ordered to provide her statement by this Saturday till 5 PM.

Allegations Made By Atishi

Earlier the Minister of Education for Delhi said that the BJP had offered her a deal to swap sides in order to salvage her political career.

“Through a very close person, the BJP has made contact with me. They claim that if I join the BJP, my political career will be saved. They’ve threatened to arrest me within a month by the Enforcement Directorate if I don’t switch over,” said Atishi on Tuesday.

Atishi had also claimed that she along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will be arrested soon.

BJP’s Response Over Atishi’s Claim

Virendra Sachdeva, the head of the Delhi BJP, said Atishi was unable to produce documentation of who, how, or when she was approached. “The AAP is in a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are frustrated and making such petty accusations. However, we won’t allow her to get away with it, “Sachdeva previously stated. The BJP camp responded to the claim with a defamation notice and a demand for a public apology.







