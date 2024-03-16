EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates, Phases Today At 3PM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule LIVE Updates: Despite ECI’s warning, 30,000 non-bailable warrants in Bengal yet to be executed

Despite a strong note of caution from the Election Commission of India (ECI) a whopping 30,000 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) for arrest in West Bengal are yet to be executed, sources said on Saturday.

They added that even as the ECI is scheduled to announce on Saturday the polling and counting dates for the Lok Sabha elections, the total number of NBWs yet to be executed in West Bengal is above 30,000.

Sources also said that in Kolkata alone, the number of NBWs yet to be executed is over 3,000.

Senior bureaucrats attached to the state government fear another slap on the wrist from the ECI on this issue, considering that the state’s law and order situation has been under the poll panel’s lens for quite some time in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. (IANS)