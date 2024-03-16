Arunachal Pradesh Elections 2024 Date LIVE: Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule Shortly

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Date LIVE: The Elections Commission of India is all set to announce the polling schedule for Arunachal Pradesh’s 2024 state election. The BJP released the names of its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh this week, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from the Mukto seat, which he represents in the current House.

