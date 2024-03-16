NationalPolitics

Arunachal Pradesh Elections 2024 Date LIVE: Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule Shortly

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 23 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Date LIVE: The Elections Commission of India is all set to announce the polling schedule for Arunachal Pradesh’s 2024 state election. The BJP released the names of its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh this week, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from the Mukto seat, which he represents in the current House.

 

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 23 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon Campaign Song Released By PM Ahead Of Lok Saba Polls

3 hours ago

When And Where To Watch LIVE Stream By Election Commission

5 hours ago

EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates, Phases Today At 3PM

5 hours ago

Amit Shah On Mission 400+ For NDA

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow