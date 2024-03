Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Who won the Lok Sabha election 2019?

The General Elections of 2019 witnessed the BJP-led NDA alliance achieving a landslide victory by securing 353 out of the total 543 official seats. With BJP alone claiming 303 seats, a clear majority was established. On the other hand, the main opposing party, the Indian National Congress, saw a modest increase in seat count from 44 in 2014 to 52 in 2019.