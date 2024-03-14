Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Naxals In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Area Cordoned Off

Kanker SP said that District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and police are safe and the search operation is underway.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File Photo/Representational

Kanker: An encounter broke out between police and naxals In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker area on Thursday. Giving details, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kanker Kalyan Elesela said the area has been cordoned off and search operation started to trace the Maoists.

“Exchange of fire took place around 7.00 am under the Koyalibeda police station limit on Thursday. Naxalites fled under the cover of forest,” Kanker SP said.

Kanker SP said that District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and police are safe. The search operation is underway. Earlier on March 11, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantwada district.

The Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai, confirmed the incident and said that the encounter took place between security forces and Naxalites in the border area of Dantewada, Bijapur.

“The encounter took place between Naxalites and officials in the Purangel and Pedia forests. A Naxalite was killed in the encounter. The body of a male Naxalite was recovered in the encounter and news of several other Naxalites being injured has been received,” said the SP.

The official further said that a large quantity of ammunition and items of daily use were recovered from the scene.







