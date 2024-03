Recent Match Report – Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final 2023/24

Fittingly, it was veteran Dhawal Kulkarni who sealed victory for Mumbai in what was his last game for them. With his captain Ajinkya Rahane and the Wankhede crowd warmly cheering him on, Kulkarni bowled Umesh Yadav to give himself a winning send-off. Having picked up a fourth-innings five-for in his first Ranji final, against Uttar Pradesh, back in 2009 , Kulkarni signed off as a bona fide domestic stalwart for Mumbai.