Escon Infra Realtor Sets New Standards of Luxury Living at Greater Noida Expressway

Escon Infra Realtor, a leading real estate developer known for its unwavering commitment to quality and timely delivery, rolled out Escon Panache, an exquisite collection of 4 BHK villas at Greater Noida Expressway. The latest offering by the brand is set to elevate the standards of luxury living in the region and marks a significant milestone in Escon Infra Realtors legacy of delivering remarkable projects in the luxury residential segment.

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, MD, Escon Infra Realtor

Escon Panache is a product of its dedication to innovation and modernity in real estate development. The project introduces cutting-edge smart home systems, including integrated automation, state-of-the-art security features, smart lighting, and voice assistants. These advancements are designed to provide residents with unparalleled comfort, convenience, and security, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the area.

Escon Infra Realtor has earned a reputation as one of the best real estate developers in the sector, renowned for its quality construction, modern amenities, and adherence to timely delivery schedules. With Escon Panache, the company aims to expand its spectrum of offerings and cater to the growing demand for luxury residences while prioritizing the comfort and convenience of its residents.

Escon Panache joins a prestigious portfolio of projects by Escon Infra Realtor, including Escon Pride Villas and Plots, which have set new standards for luxury living in the region.

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, MD, Escon Infra Realtor, shared, “Escon Panache represents our continued commitment to excellence and our vision to transform the way people experience luxury living. We are proud to introduce this landmark project, which not only showcases our expertise in real estate development but also underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our discerning buyers. It is with the tireless efforts of our team and our aim to set new benchmarks of growth that we have been able to make it to the leading developers’ bench, and we continue to strive to give our best to our customers.”