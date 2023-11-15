The decision to charge a fee of five dollars for Sikh pilgrims who have obtained a visa to Pakistan and arrived through routes other than the Kartarpur Corridor has raised eyebrows against the Pakistani government. – EXCLUSIVE: Economic Challenges Prompt Pakistan To Impose $5 Ticket Fee For Foreign Pilgrims To Kartarpur
