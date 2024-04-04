‘Extremely Misogynistic’: NCW Strongly Denounces Remark By Surjewala On Hema Malini, Seeks Quick CEC Action

However, Surjewala, in a post of X, claimed that his statement had been twisted out of context by the BJP IT cell.

New Delhi: National Commission for Women on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s statement on actor and BJP MP Hema Malini. Taking to X, NCW said, “National Commission for Women strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Mr. Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Hon’ble Chairperson @sharmarekha has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Mr. Soorjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within 3 days.:

National Commission for Women strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Mr. Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Hon’ble Chairperson @sharmarekha has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner,… — NCW (@NCWIndia) April 4, 2024

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video, accusing Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making “vile, sexist” remarks against BJP MP and candidate from the Mathura seat Hema Malini. In the video posted by Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.

Trivedi slammed Congress over Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, terming his comments “objectionable and indecent”.

“As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the opposition, mainly Congress, has lost its mental balance due to the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people’s love and support for him,” he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the inherent tendency of the Congress to demean women and has been doing it for a decade. Highlighting such statements, the BJP MP said, “Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Shanti Dhariwal had said that his state is ‘number one in rape cases as it is a state of men’.”

“Hema Malini is one of the self-made women and her age is equivalent to Sonia Gandhi, Congress should at least consider it before making such distasteful remarks,” he said.

However, Surjewala, in a post of X, claimed that his statement had been twisted out of context by the BJP IT cell. Surjewala said that his “remarks were only about fixing responsibility and accountability for leaders in public life, whether it is Nayab Singh Saini or Khattar ji or myself”.

Sharing the video of his speech that stirred row, Surjewala posted, “I only said we have huge respect for Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is the daughter-in-law of our state.







