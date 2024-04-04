Home

News

PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack on Mamata Govt Over Sandeshkhali, Says ‘TMC Safeguarding Culprits’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a massive rally in Bengal’s Cooch Behar. During his hour-long speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee government over the Sandeshkhali issue.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali issue. Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of safeguarding the culprits, the prime minister said that the entire country has seen how the system tried to protect those committed the crime. While addressing a massive rally in Bengal’s Cooch Behar, PM Modi said, “BJP has pledged to ensure culprits of Sandeshkhali are punished.”

“BJP’s focus is empowering the women. The culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend their lives in jail,” PM Modi further added. Urging the voters to strengthen the BJP to stop the injustice taking place to the women of Bengal, PM Modi said, “What happened to the women of Sandeshkhali was a result of TMC’s persecution. BJP has vowed that it will ensure the punishment of the Sandeshkhali culprits.”

Talking a dig at Mamata Banerjee for not creating any obstacles during the rally, PM Modi said, “Firstly, I want to express gratitude to Mamata Didi. In 2019, I came to this same ground to address a rally, at the time she got a platform constructed in the middle of this ground to make it smaller in size. At the time, I had said that the public would give an answer to this.”

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses a public rally in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar “Firstly, I want to express gratitude to Mamata Didi. In 2019, I came to this same ground to address a rally, at the time she got a platform constructed in the middle of this ground to make it smaller in… pic.twitter.com/6BcJpPwusv — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

“Today, she did not do any such thing and I got the opportunity to meet you all. I express my gratitude towards the Bengal govt for not creating any obstacles today,” he added.

PM Modi also accused the Mamata government of not implementing the Central government policies in the state. “TMC govt here doesn’t allow the implementation of Central schemes in West Bengal… To establish medical colleges is the identity of the BJP. We want to establish a medical college in every district in the country. But the TMC govt doesn’t allow us to do this in West Bengal. Despite giving record amounts of money to West Bengal, many projects are not completed on time due to TMC,” PM Modi said.







