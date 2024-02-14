InternationalNational

Feather in Sudhir Dutta’s Crown

Sudhir Dutta, a famous name in the field of music, is in a habit of receiving various prestigious awards these days.

The latest award that he has recently bagged, is ‘The Best Music Director Of The Year 2023-24 Award’, given by Universal Records Forum.

This prestigious URF World Records Award, which is given in association with America Book of Records and Europian Record Book, was handed over recently to Sudhir Dutta in the gala event of World Talent Festival which took place at Fairfield By Marriott Hotel, Kolkata.

This entertaining and thrilling World Talent Festival acknowledged and recognized talents like Sudhir Dutta from various fields of performance.The evening witnessed the participation of talented personalities like Sudhir Dutta at the do.

