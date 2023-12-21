Featherlite THE ADDRESS, Chennai Receives the ‘LEED GOLD CERTIFICATION’ from USGBC

Featherlite Developers has been awarded the Prestigious LEED Gold’ Certificate from the USGBC (United States Green Building Council) for its flagship IT/ITES Building in Chennai, THE ADDRESS, marking a pivotal moment in the field of sustainable workspaces. This recognition stands as a testament to Featherlites unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, positioning THE ADDRESS as a pioneer in the evolving landscape of green buildings.

Mr. Kush Jawahar – Director-Featherlite Developers, receives the ‘LEED Gold’ accreditation from USGBC for THE ADDRESS, affirming their commitment to sustainable buildings

Speaking on this achievement, with Mr. Kush Jawahar – Director-Featherlite Developers, said, “We are immensely proud to receive the ‘LEED Gold’ accreditation from USGBC for THE ADDRESS, affirming our dedication to building sustainable buildings. This accolade underscores our vision to create a new era in workspaces, blending cutting-edge design, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence. It is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our team in redefining the future of workspaces.”

THE ADDRESS: A LEED-Gold-Rated Marvel in Chennais IT Hub

Located at the heart of Chennais new IT hub on Pallavaram, Thoraipakkam 200ft Radial Road, just 5 kilometres from Chennai Airport, THE ADDRESS, a Grade-A Business Park, spans an impressive 580,000 sq. ft. and now boasts the ‘LEED Gold’ rating. The project offers flexible floor plates ranging from 10,000 to 65,000 sq. ft. on a single floor, embodying adaptability and modernity.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sustainability

Sustainability takes centre stage at THE ADDRESS with 50 dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for cars and an additional 100 for bikes, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable mobility solutions. The facilitys revolutionary zero-water discharge design emphasises Featherlites dedication to eco-friendly practices, by ensuring all the water entering the building is recycled and reused. With an impressive 70% of the space already leased, it is a testament to the strong demand for its cutting-edge amenities at The Address. The facility introduces one of Indias first independent multi-level scooter parking facilities (MLSP), accommodating 1500 two-wheelers, coupled with an expansive open multi-purpose court and a fully operational food court.