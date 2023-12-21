Future of Home Entertainment with the ‘Formovie Theater’: World’s First Dolby Vision-Compatible 4K UST Laser Projector in India

Formovie, a trailblazing laser TV and projector enterprise, is proud to announce the launch of the Formovie Theater, setting a new standard in home entertainment. This groundbreaking projector, the worlds first Dolby Vision-Compatible 4K UST Laser Projector in India, is a testament to Formovies commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual and audio excellence.

Formovie Theater

Elevating the Cinematic Experience with Dolby Vision, the Formovie Theater is not just a projector; its a portal to a cinematic universe. Powered by Dolby Vision, it introduces a new era of visual splendor with heightened brightness, contrast, and a broader spectrum of colors. This projector redefines home entertainment by supporting Dolby Vision HDR content, ensuring an unparalleled reproduction of enhanced visual quality when connected to a compatible source.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Unmatched Performance Formovie Theater has the latest ALPD4.0 triple laser light source and RGB+ light engine technology, delivering a staggering 30% more power than its predecessor. Boasting an impressive 107% of the Rec.2020 color gamut and over 1.07 billion colors, it achieves superior contrast and color accuracy. With a 3000:1 FOFO Contrast ratio, HDR 10+ Decoding, and an extraordinary throw ratio of 0.23:1, the Formovie Theater effortlessly transforms any space into a personal cinema, projecting a cinematic 100″ image from an ultra-short throw distance of just 9″.

Formovie Theater takes the audio experience to new heights with in-built sound by Bowers & Wilkins. Coupled with Dolby Atmos support, it immerses users in a spatial sound realm. The dual 15W full-range audio ensures a deeper connection to content, whether gaming, movies, or shows.

Formovie Theater isnt just about visuals; its a feature-rich entertainment hub. Equipped with Certified Android TV 11.0, Google Play, and Chromecast, users can seamlessly access content from popular platforms like Disney+, HBO, Hulu, and YouTube on the large screen. Additional features include MEMC for clear rendering of fast-moving objects, 20,000.

Sushil Motwani, Founder of Ayetxcel Pvt. Ltd. and the only official distributor of Formovie in India says, “Formovie Theater represents a milestone in home entertainment, combining Dolby Vision technology with breakthrough features to redefine the cinematic experience. We are proud to introduce a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of discerning consumers.”