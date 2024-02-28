Fifty-Fifty FF.86 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 28-02-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Fifty-Fifty FF.86 SS.404 ticket number will be declared today, February 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Fifty-Fifty FF.86 Lottery Result draw on February 28, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000/- [75Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

7th Prize Rs.500/-

8th Prize Rs.100/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.







