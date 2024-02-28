Himachal Political Crisis: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu RESIGNS? HP Chief Minister Clears Air, Reveals Truth

New Delhi: There has been a lot of political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh; MLA and state Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former HP CM Virbhadra Singh has resigned and soon after, 15 BJP MLAs have been suspended from the Vidhan Sabha, by the Speaker. Amid these political developments, there is news that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu may also resign and the Congress government in the state would collapse. In a major news update, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has issued a statement, refuting the rumours of him resigning and clearing the air in this regard…

Himachal Political Crisis: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Is NOT Resigning

As mentioned earlier, amid the political developments in the state, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has revealed that he is not resigning from his position and will continue to serve as the Chief Minister of the state. “Neither anyone asked for my resignation nor I have presented my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win…” Sukhu said.

‘I Am Not Someone Who Will Get Scared…’ Himachal Pradesh CM

Sukhu further said that he will not get ‘scared’ and expressed his determination that Congress will remain in the power. “I am not someone who will get scared and I can say this with guarantee, that Congress is going to win when the Budget will be presented. The budget will be passed today. BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. Congress is united…” he added.

The Himachal CM also claimed that some of the six MLAs who cross voted in yesterday’s Rajya Sabha election for lone seat are in his contact.”…BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. They want to create a break in the legislative party. They want Congress MLAs to leave the party and join them. Congress is united…Some of the MLAs who voted for BJP are in our contact…” Sukhu said. The Congress government in the state faces a crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the BJP. The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.