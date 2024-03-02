Gautam Gambhir Quits BJP To Focus On Cricket Commitments Ahead Of IPL 2024

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir has decided to quit politics to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments, the former India cricketer announced on social media on Saturday. A Member of Parliament from Bhartiya Janata Party, Gambhir joined politics in 2019 when he won the Lok Sabha election from the East Delhi constituency. A member of two World Cup-winning India squads, Gambhir will be next seen as a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins later this month.

In a social media post, Gambhir stated, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!.”

I have requested Hon'ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

Gambhir decision to quit politics comes after reports claim that the former India opener may not get a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls. In 2019, he had won the East Delhi seat by a huge margin of 6,95,109 votes.

A Padma Shri awardee, Gambhir retired from all forms cricket in 2018. Although he joined politics a year later, his passion for the game made him connected with the game as he held the mic in the commentary box. Later he became Lucknow Super Giants mentor in IPL 2022. Not to forget, during his two-year stint at LSG, the franchise made it to the playoffs on both seasons – 2022 and 2023.

However, after two years at LSG, Gambhir returned to KKR, the franchise whom he led to the title twice in 2012 and 2014. At KKR, Gambhir played from 2011 to 2017. During this period, he led the team to title twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

According to reports, Gambhir’s relationship other party members have turned sour following the former cricketer’s alleged spat with a fellow BJP lawmaker last year. It was rumoured that the incident took place at an event which was a part of BJP’s nine years of celebration into power.







