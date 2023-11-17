National

Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed After Monkeys Rip Out His Intestine

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Earlier this year, a monkey with a Rs. 21,000 bounty on its head was caught after terrorising people in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh town for two weeks during which it attacked 20 people. – Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Monkey Attack In Gandhinagar, His Intestines Ripped Out

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

HDFC Life Wins the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance – 2023

15 hours ago

Samsonite Unveiled “Destination Samsonite: Voyage Through Time”

15 hours ago

NthAdventure, First Indian Organization at the International Adventure Racing Conference held in South Africa 2023

16 hours ago

OYO Announces up to 70 percent off for Pushkar Mela 2023

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button