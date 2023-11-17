Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed After Monkeys Rip Out His Intestine

Earlier this year, a monkey with a Rs. 21,000 bounty on its head was caught after terrorising people in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh town for two weeks during which it attacked 20 people. – Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Monkey Attack In Gandhinagar, His Intestines Ripped Out
Source
Earlier this year, a monkey with a Rs. 21,000 bounty on its head was caught after terrorising people in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh town for two weeks during which it attacked 20 people. – Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Monkey Attack In Gandhinagar, His Intestines Ripped Out