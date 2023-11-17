Tribal Pride Day: President Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankar joins tribal dancers on the occasion of the Tribal Pride Day which is celebrated to commemorate Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary. – President Droupadi Murmu Joins Tribal Dancers, VP Jagdeep Dhankar Plays Drums On Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary
