Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar RESIGNS, New Govt To Take Oath At 1 PM Today

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar RESIGNS Amid Political Crisis, New Govt To Take Oath At 1 PM Today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from his post amid the ongoing Haryana Political Crisis. The new government is expected to take oath at 1:00 PM today.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a massive Haryana Political Crisis has been going on and in a major political development, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from his position. According to reports, the BJP MLAs will sit for a meeting in a while and at 1:00 PM today, the new government will take the oath. This comes after a reported rift in the BJP-JJP Alliance and now, the Haryana CM has submitted his resignation to the Governor of the state. The two possible contenders for the chair of Haryana CM are Nayab Singh Saini and Sanjay Bhatia. Here’s what we know so far…

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has resigned from his position amid the ongoing Haryana Political Crisis after a rift between BJP-JJP Alliance. The former CM has submitted his resignation to the Governor of Haryana and now, the BJP MLAs are sitting for a meeting, to decide the next Chief Minister.

