India – IPL 2024 – BCCI clears Rishabh Pant to play for Delhi Capitals as wicketkeeper-batter

Rishabh Pant has been cleared to keep wickets at IPL 2024 by the BCCI’s fitness and medical teams. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna, though, have both been ruled out of the tournament.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” the BCCI’s statement said.

The BCCI also said that Prasidh, who had a surgery on February 23 on his left proximal quadriceps tendon, is set to begin his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As for Shami, who recently underwent surgery for a heel issue, there is no return date set with BCCI’s medical team monitoring his progress.