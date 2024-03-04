HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata Hosts Mega Cyclothon, Health Camp and various other Awareness Initiatives

HCG EKO Cancer Centre, Kolkata spearheaded various awareness initiatives under the campaign ‘FIGHT CANCER’ with the aim to spread awareness about cancer prevention in Kolkata. The series of event included a mega cyclothon – which was flagged off by Mr. Aban Saha, a notable businessman, social worker, and cancer survivor, symbolizing resilience, and determination in the face of adversity. With other impactful initiatives such as multifaceted health camp, awareness talks and survivor’s meet, the event focused on early detection, treatment options and the resilience needed to conquer the disease.

The grand cyclothon, organized in collaboration with Cycle Network Grow (CNG) and WE FOR ALL NGO, encompassed a 16-kilometer journey from the iconic clock tower in Newtown. Nearly 100 cyclists from CNG enthusiastically participated in the cyclothon, making it one of the biggest cycle rallies for a public health cause in the city. The initiative played a pivotal role in spreading the message of fighting, winning and inspiring to prevent cancer.

The second segment of the event unfolded amidst the vibrant ambience of Nazrultirtha open arena, where cancer survivors and caregivers engaged in interactive sessions. Mr. Pijush Ranjan Ghosh, a renowned motivational speaker, graced the event with his inspiring presence, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of adversity, offering solace and strength to cancer patients and their caregivers alike. Subsequently, with meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication, the medical experts from HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata also conducted a comprehensive health checkup camp, benefiting approximately 60 individuals.

Subsequently, a survivor’s meet was also conducted, during which numerous cancer survivors shared their inspiring and resilient narratives, uplifting and motivating others in attendance. The event also featured cultural performances including street theatre addressing misconceptions about cancer, self-defense demonstrations, Odissi dance, and musical performances. Furthermore, as a testament to the center’s commitment to fostering enduring relationships with the community, hundreds of attendees were bestowed with privilege cards, entitling them to future consultations and specialized care at the renowned HCG EKO Cancer Centre.

Mr. Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head, East & AP, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, expressed, “With a grand cyclothon, health camp, awareness talks and survivors meet, this one-of-the-kind cancer awareness event reflects our ongoing commitment to raising cancer awareness and promoting community well-being in Kolkata. We are truly inspired by the overwhelming success of this event and the positive impact it has had on our community. We take pride in creating such opportunities for our community and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the best-in-class cancer care to all those in need.”

Dr. Amarjeet Singh, COO, HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata, said, “Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally and demands heightened awareness and proactive action. We at HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata are committed to offering comprehensive understanding of cancer, and profoundly impact the lives of those grappling with cancer challenges. Events like these are a testament to our dedication to holistic cancer care, as they bring together survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals to share experiences, offer support, and spread hope. The tremendous enthusiasm and active participation demonstrate the strength and collective determination that exist within the community to fight against cancer.”

The event helped participants to engage with healthcare professionals, survivors, and advocates to gain a comprehensive understanding of holistic cancer care. By bringing together diverse stakeholders in the fight against cancer, HCG fostered a rich exchange of knowledge and experiences aimed at deepening their understanding of cancer and its far-reaching implications for individuals and communities alike.