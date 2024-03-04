Introducing Prestige Water Bottles: Stylish Hydration Solutions for Every Lifestyle

TTK Prestige, renowned for its exceptional kitchen appliances, is thrilled to introduce its new range of hydration solutions – Prestige Single Wall Water Bottles. This collection includes four different varieties of water bottles with various colour options and capacities, catering to everyone’s diverse requirements. This marks a remarkable addition to their product line.

With summer around the corner, these new water bottles are a perfect hydration solution for everyone. Not only these bottles are lightweight for carrying water, but they also accommodate other beverages, helping you stay hydrated. These bottles are ideal for professionals, students and household alike, being durable, spill-proof, and easy to clean.

These kinds of high-quality stainless-steel water bottles are very popular among everyone as they are environmentally friendly and ensure that you drink clean and pure water. The Prestige Water Bottle is a perfect addition to your aesthetics due to their stylish and elegant colour options, whether it’s for professional meeting days or casual outings. The Prestige Water bottles make it easier for everyone to choose them over plastic bottles, which may contain harmful chemicals.

The Prestige Single Wall Water Bottle is available in various models with different capacities and colour options: PSSB 01 – SS (750 ML); PSSB 02 (1000 ML); PSSB 03 (1000 ML); PSSB 04 (700 ML); PSSB 05 (900 ML); PSSB 06 (600 ML). The prices of the various models of Prestige Single Wall Water Bottle ranges from Rs. 375 to Rs. 545

About TTK Prestige: TTK Prestige Limited is a part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

For more details about the TTK Prestige Induction Cooktop and other innovative offerings from TTK Prestige, please visit (www.ttkprestige.com)