NationalPolitics

NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across 7 States In Bengaluru

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News Live Updates
Breaking News Live Updates

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state. He will also inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency.

The National Investigation Agency carried out search operations at 17 places across seven states in connection with its ongoing probe into the Bengaluru prison radicalization case. The raids are underway in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, among other states, since this morning, and the places are linked to the suspects, involved in the terror conspiracy connected to the case.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 9 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Big Blow To Congress in Gujrat! Arjun Modhwadia Resigns, Says Party Lost Connect With People

14 hours ago

Jammu And Kashmir’s Statehood Should Be Restored Immediately, Demands Ghulam Nabi Azad

15 hours ago

Manav Rachna Hosted the 3rd BRICS Council of Exercise & Sports Science Conference

16 hours ago

Mars Petcare India Clinches Prestigious ‘Excellence in Pet Care’ Award at Great India Retail Awards 2024

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow