Hemant Soren Withdraws Plea From SC Challenging Jharkhand’s HC’s Ruling To Attend Assembly Session

Hemant Soren had previously pleaded to the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Assembly’s Budget session, which began on February 23 and ended on March 2.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister Of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew his appeal against the ruling of the Jharkhand High Court, which refused him permission to attend the Assembly session. Soren withdrew his request on the grounds that it was futile, as the assembly meetings were ended. However, he wishes to keep the legal issue open for further review. The Supreme Court granted permission to withdraw Soren’s plea and has decided to review the legal issues of the case. In the meantime, Soren will be allowed to drop his petition challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s decision.

What Did Soren’s Plea State?

Soren’s request came from his wish to attend the Assembly session, which had earlier been refused by the Jharkhand High Court. By keeping the legal matter open, Soren hopes to explore broader legal themes relevant to the case.

The Supreme Court’s decision to investigate the legal issues emphasises the necessity of resolving legal difficulties while respecting constitutional norms. Soren’s case emphasises the interaction of political rights and judicial interpretation, which shapes the contours of government and democracy in Jharkhand.

Previous Pleas Filed By Hemant Soren

Earlier, Hemant Soren had pleaded to the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Assembly’s Budget session, which began on February 23 and ended on March 2. On February 28, the Court dismissed his plea. Previously, on February 22, a special court in Ranchi denied Soren permission to attend the Assembly session.

The high court had previously authorized Soren, the ruling JMM’s executive president, to participate in the Assembly’s trust vote on February 5.

Jharkhand’s Political Landscape

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was detained on January 31 in a money laundering case related to an alleged land fraud in Jharkhand. Shortly before his arrest, he resigned as Chief Minister.

The new government, led by Champai Soren, had sought the floor test to demonstrate its majority in the House. Champai Soren, the head of the JMM legislative party, took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, following the arrest of Soren.

Soren is currently being held in the Birsa Munda Central Jail under judicial custody. The JMM leader is accused of money laundering for allegedly illegally possessing certain immovable assets and having links to members of the ‘land mafia’.

According to the authorized investigating agencies, the investigation is tied to a “huge racket of illegal land ownership change by the mafia” in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies)







