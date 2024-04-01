A four-year-old child died after a boat capsized during a heavy storm in Brahmaputra River in South Salmara Mankachar district.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Assam: 4-Year-Old Child Dies, Two Missing As Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra Amid Heavy Storm

South Salmara Mankachar: A tragic incident has come to light from Assam where a four-year-old child was drowned, and two others have gone missing after a country-made boat carrying capsized during a heavy storm in Brahmaputra River in South Salmara Mankachar district on Sunday. There were 15 people in the boat at the time of the incident. The tragic incident took place when the boat was ferrying passengers from Sishumari Ghat to Nepur Alga. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.

“The incident took place in the Nepurer Alga area of the district on Sunday evening. A child died while two others are still missing. Yesterday (Sunday) at around 6 pm we received information about the incident. A boat carrying 15 passengers capsized while it was on its way from Sishumari Ghat to Nepurer Alga,” said Pranjal Sarmah Baruah, district circle officer.

“One child and a 60-year-old man are still missing and the SDRF team is engaged in a search and rescue operation and the NDRF team is also on the way,” the district circle officer said.

Meanwhile, severe hailstorm ravaged several houses, electric poles and trees in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district in Assam. Vehicular movement was also affected several hours after uprooted trees blocked roads in several parts of the district.

On March 31, the India Meteorological Department issued an ‘Orange Alert’ and forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at several places in Assam and Meghalaya.







